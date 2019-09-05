news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept. 05 GNA - Madam Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo Head Coach of the female national football team, the Black Queens has said Kenya, will not be a stumbling block to their quest of qualifying to the next round of matches for the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Madam Tagoe made this known in an interview in Accra after the Queens did a double over their Gabonese counterparts 5-0 in aggregate over the two legs played.

According to her, though she is building a formidable team for the future, their aim of qualifying to the next Olympic Games still remained a priority and Kenya would not stand in their way.

"Kenya would not be a difficult game for us, we have played them in their backyard before and it ended in a draw.

"I believe with the crop of players I have put together coupled with a little more of camping time and the right blend, we would gel and Ghanaians would see good results.

"We have a target of qualifying to the Tokyo 2020 Games and we are determined to take each game at a time, so Kenya wound not stand in our way, they are women like us and we would see to them," she said.

The coach said the team was well determined and focused and there is nothing like pressure to distract them.

A goal each from Queens captain Portia Boakye and Juliet Acheampong in the 16th and 75th minute helped Ghana to beat Gabon by 2:0 in Accra, after beating them 3:0 in the first leg in Libreville to book a date with Kenya in the next qualifying match.

GNA