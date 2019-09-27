news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Nana Yaw Amponsah, a presidential hopeful of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied reports that his team has been merged with some aspirants for the upcoming GFA elections.



In a Press Release signed by his Spokesperson, Mr. Jones Asante Mfodwo, it said the attempt was to deceive and influence stakeholders and delegates to vote for them.

The statement added, “The said information is false. And it is only an attempt by such persons to campaign on the momentum of Amponsah’s campaign which had understandably caught fire on all fronts.

“Contrary, there have been approached from the camps of some aspirants to rather join team NYA that seeks to push Ghana football on a higher pedestal.

“We would like to entreat delegates and well-meaning Ghanaians to treat such claims from those aspirants with a pinch salt.

“We would like to encourage stakeholders to remain focused towards the common goal of taking Ghana football where it belongs.”

The GFA delegates would go to the polls on Friday, October at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra to elect a President and Executive Council members and NYA is ready to take up the mantle and ensure Ghana football is among the giants in the world.

GNA