By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA - Dr. Kofi Amoah, President of the Normalization Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said it will be unwise on the part of the committee to expunge a section of the amended statutes of the GFA to favour a candidate.

Dr. Amoah, who made this known at the GFA headquarters in Accra on the final day of submitting forms noted that they decided to open wide the statues to get in more hands and brains to help Ghana football, though the person might not be a club owner or administrator.

He said "today symbolizes the resurgence and beginning of Ghana football, we have had a lot of consultations and new ideas on the way forward.

"It would be foolish to think that the NC throwing wide the net to include and get more ideas on board to running Ghana football is a way to get Government's person on board.

"All voting powers belong to delegates, so if someone comes to sell an idea to delegates or football people and you don’t like it, you just vote against it.

"How does that amount to government doing that to get its favourite onboard, we have come far with our work and we wouldn't do anything to jeopardize our hard work over the period" he added.

Filling for the GFA Presidency and all executive positions are ending by close of 21st September, 2019 at 16 hours GMT.

