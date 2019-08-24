news, story, article

Rabat, Aug. 23, GNA – Emmanuel Owusu Ansah Head Coach of the National Table Tennis Team, the Golden Loopers has said there is still an opportunity for Ghana to win medal in the sport at the African Games despite failing in the team events.

Ghana defeated Morocco 3-2 with victories from the male’s double team of Derek Abrefa and Felix Lartey, as well as Samuel Akayade and Abrefa in the singles to place 5th among 16 countries in the table tennis category.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Coach Owusu-Ansah said, the teams event was very competitive and they did their best to at least reach the medal zone, but they were not successful.

He said the team also suffered from fatigue and had issues with stamina due to the intense nature of the competition and the regularity of events.

“We played a fierce game against Madagascar in the second round after making it out of the group stages. Just after that we had to play top favourites Egypt, which we lost.

“We had little rest after the Madagasca game and it obvious we were going to have difficulties against Egypt.

“But the battle is not over yet, we would prepare for the singles and hope we can make progress and win a medal at at least,” he noted.

