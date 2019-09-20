news, story, article

By Simon Asare/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA - Madam Amanda Clinton, a presidential aspirant of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said she is ready to take Ghana football to the next level if elected as president of the local football controlling body.

Madam Clinton who is the only female aspirant in the GFA presidential race, on Friday, September 20, submitted her forms, as she bids to become Ghana's first female football president.

''I’m interested not in only rebranding the GFA but also taking it to the next level. My agenda for the GFA is to listen and to implement, as well as be the neutral voice. I will be a mediator between the old and the new in the GFA structure. A mediator that everybody can come to in order to voice their concern and views and I would make inform decisions on those views,'' she said.

Madam Amanda was not perturbed about assertions by some people who render her unqualified for the position but stated that she had fulfilled all requirements to contest for the presidency.

She also revealed the stern task involved in revamping and rebranding Ghana football as the association needed someone who would do an exceptional job to restore the good image of the football association.

Madam Amanda would battle it out with strong football personalities including George Afriyie, Kurt E.S Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Fred Pappoe, Osei Kweku Palmer and George Ankamah for the vacant position.

GNA