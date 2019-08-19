news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - Professor Francis Dodoo, the President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) for the third consecutive time has said, he will do his best for the Association to thrive again, after he was re-elected for the third consecutive time at the Elective General Assembly of the Association, last Saturday.



Prof. Dodoo, was re-elected at the last Congress held on Saturday, August 17 at the Staff Common Room of the Tamale Senior High School.

Prof. Dodoo during the GAA’s filling of nomination, picked a form to vie for the Vice presidency position however, on the day of election, the 22 delegates out of the 23 president reposed confidence in him in a yes or no vote to lead the Association again as the president.

Speaking to the press after the election, an emotional Prof. Dodoo said, he would do his best for Ghana’s athletics governing body and was confident Ghana athletics would see more success.

He said, “I’m confident the work can be done and I’ll do my best for GAA. Right now the most important thing is for our athletes who wants to boycott the Africa Games due to poor treatment to rescind their decision. We call our athletes and find out what’s going on and talk to the senior athletes to go on and compete to excel in Morocco.”

On the election, he clarified that, there was nothing illegal about the Elective Congress and cited the LI 1988 law to disabuse the general populace minds of any falsehood.

He therefore stated that, his outfit would work with the National Sports Authority after the latter emphatically stated that, they had no involvement in the GAA’s Elective Congress.

Meanwhile, the following are the new executives of the GAA. They’re Ababu Afelebiek as Ist Vice President, Mrs. Amui Harriet as the 2nd Vice President, Samuel Ayer as the Organizing Secretary, Salamatu Musa as the Deputy organizing secretary and Christopher Darko-Amankrah as the Treasurer.

GNA