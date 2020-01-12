news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 12. GNA – Dr. Bella Bitugu, Director of Sports at the University of Ghana (UG), has said he does not believe in the mantra of “host and win” in competitions.



He said the idea of hosting and winning competitions at all cost was not part of his philosophies.

Speaking to the media at the 26th Ghana University Games Association (GUSA) Games currently going at Legon, he said that UG had no intention of host and win for this year's GUSA Games, but rather provide an avenue for young people to unearth their talents.

”Our main aim is to develop and help young talented athletes, and give them competitive spirit for future international games,” he added.

Dr Bitigu said that the Local Organisers were more interested in setting the pace for well organised event worthy of emulation for all the participating institutions.

He said the Games had so far provided the needed platform for more talents to be unearthed adding that, it would also serve as a form of motivation for talented sportsmen and women at the Senior High School to seek for scholarship opportunities at the university.

In all 11 universities are competing in 12 disciplines at the UG from 3rd January to 19th January, 2020.

GNA