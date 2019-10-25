news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. George Afriyie has said he had to concede defeat in the just ended Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections to prevent delegates from going through stress having spent the day whole day at the Congress.

He said the resurgence of Ghana football was more of his priority, hence there was no need to drag the elections.

“I just had to concede defeat to save delegates and everyone here from torture, we all have been here since dawn and it is only prudent that I accept concede defeat as the number wasnt in my favour.

“Ghana football needs new dimensions and that is what we have to all focus on now" he said.

After two rounds of voting, Mr Afriyie got 40 and 43 respectively in the first and second round of voting as against 44 and 59 from Mr Kurt Okraku.

