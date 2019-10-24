news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 24. GNA - Mr. Frederick Moore, Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak has said, though he is disappointed over his defeat in the elections for the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), he is ready to give his all to see Ghana football regain its glory.

Mr. Moore, speaking after his defeat today at the GFA headquarters where an elective Congress was held for new members to occupy the vacant EXCO slots, said the development of Ghana football remains his priority, because the football family was unhappy about the situation of Ghana football.

“Yes, obviously I am disappointed and would have loved to be part of the council but now I have to reposition myself and support the new council to take Ghana football forward.

“I am sure no one here today is happy to see how Ghana football is now. So if some people have been voted for, the best is to support and make sure we get Ghana back to where it belongs in football.

“My priority is to see my club and Ghana football becoming better than how it is now, I dont have to think about myself for now but the collective interest of moving Ghana football in the right direction" he added.

Mr. Moore was hoping to be elected onto the new Executive Council from the premier league slots of five but together with Mr Albert Commey lost to Dr Tony Aubynn, Mr George Amoako, Mr Kingsley Bonsu, Mr Fred Acheampong and Nana Oduro Sarfo.

