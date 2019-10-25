news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. George Afriyie, defeated Presidential candidate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections has said he is a team player and a unifier after conceding defeat in the second round of the elections held on Friday, October 25, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Mr. Afriyie who polled 43 votes in the second round of the GFA election which couldn’t determine a winner saw his main contender Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku bagging 59 votes while Nana Yaw Amponsah got 16 votes.

However, per the GFA Statutes and Regulations, the winner must have a 50% plus one per cent which represents 60 votes to head the football governing body for four years.

Just as the third run-off began to decide on who wins, Afriyie walked up the podium to announce his disinterest in the elections, which sent supporters of Okraku into wild jubilation to celebrate the victory.

Though Afriyie had conceded defeat, the third rerun still continue to ensure that, Okraku gets the 50% plus one according to the GFA regulations.

“This election has no winner or loser but Ghana football is the winner. I am a team player and a unifier and this is the time to concede defeat to allow my brother Kurt to be announced the winner.

Meanwhile, in the first round, Kurt polled 44 votes, with Afriyie bagging 40, Nana Yaw Amponsah receiving 27, Fred Pappoe 6 leaving the two lawyers Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah with no votes.

Going into the second, Pappoe also announced he would not contest the second round.

In all, in the first round 120 delegates casted their votes with three been rejected as invalid whiles in the second round, 119 delegates voted with one counted invalid.

