By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 16. GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso, who has been courting attention from clubs outside Ghana, has said that his club has the final say to any proposal for his services.

According to Esso, who was voted as one of the best five players by ESPN in the just ended West African Football Championship (WAFU) in Senegal, he had a binding contract with the Accra based club, which he respects so much.

He noted in an interview after Ghana picked silver at the 2019 WAFU that, though he knows some clubs were on his trail, his club would have the final say.

“I have a binding contract with Accra Hearts of Oak and I respect that very much, so they will have the final say of rejecting or accepting any offer tabled infront of them.

“I came to this tournament full of hopes because it was my first major tournament and it gave me a lot of exposure, which is very good to my career and development".

Esso was part of the local Black Stars team that won silver at the just ended 2019 WAFU in Senegal and also part of the team seeking to book qualification for the 2020 African Championship of Nations (CHAN) as they play away to Burkina Faso on Friday, October 18, 2019.

