news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept. 30. GNA - Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports has said that Government does not have a preferred candidate for the vacant Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential seat and that whoever emerges as a winner will have the full support of Government.

According to the Minister, the Government's sole aim was to help promote football and would do their best to support and help all executives that would be voted for in the 25th October elections.

"This Government has Ghanaians at heart and knowing how people are passionate about this beautiful game, we cannot impose any candidate on delegates and Ghanaians.

"Government is ready and would support any one elected to serve as the next GFA president and all the other executives.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II as he sought permission to inspect the 5000 plus sitting capacity of the Yendi Multi-purpose Youth and Resource Centre.

"I must commend the Overload of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, for his blessing on this all important project, where it would help unearth the massive talents that abound in this region.

"This intervention from Government is aimed at getting grassroot football and other sporting disciplines back on track, because this facility would house over twenty indoor and outdoor sporting activities.

"All the Centres in the various regions are up to international standards and it is a way of creating the necessary platform for our future leaders to exhibit their talents, that would project the image of Ghana in the near future, he said.

GNA