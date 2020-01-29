news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - Mrs. Joyce Mahamam President of the Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), has called on the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), to feature more females in the upcoming 2020 Olympic Qualifier for African boxers in Dakar, Senegal next month.



Speaking in an interview with the media, she said the GBF must endeavour to send female boxers in all weight categories to the qualifiers, to enable them to pick a slot to the next Olympic Games in Japan.

“Our female boxers are very good, I feel they should be encouraged to go for the qualifiers for experience and exposure. This issue of no money to cater for all the boxers must stop," she said.

According to Mrs. Mahama, it was sad that the football teams of Ghana; the Black Meteors and Black Queens could not qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Games, hence the need to support other sporting disciplines like athletics, boxing, fencing, volleyball, weightlifting, table tennis and swimming to have more female athletes.

Mrs. Mahama who is a member of the Women’s Commission thanked the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah for his vision and direction for sports in Ghana.

He said through his relationship with the African National Olympic Committees Association (ANOCA), Ghana was able to secure funding for other sporting disciplines to participate in Olympic qualifiers.

GNA