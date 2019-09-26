news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – Mr. George Ankomah Mensah, Director of Odorkor Kwashieman (OK) United and a Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant has said the Ghana Premier League has not been managed professionally, hence its inability to attract sponsors.

In an interview with the media, Mr. Ankomah Mensah, things would be done differently to attract the needed sponsors when given the nod to run the GFA.

He said football is a brand on its own and was one of the competitive brands in Ghana that should not struggle in getting sponsorship.

"Our premier league is not managed professionally, because when you talk about professional league, you are talking about paying players well with adequate insurance packages.

"Ask yourself how much are these players paid at the end of the month, not to talk about insurance and others. We need brand experts to manage and run our day to day football.

"Football is a global language and when I am given the nod, things would be different, because I have already had discussions with multi-million dollar investors ready to come on board to help Ghana football right from the grassroots level".

Mr. Ankomah, added that when a brand is well managed and positioned, sponsors and investors would run to it rather than the brand going to the sponsors and that is his vision for Ghana football if elected as president.

He said his manifesto, which would be launched in the coming weeks would spell out a great deal that would turn Ghana football into a globally accepted brand.

