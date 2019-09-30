news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has said the Dormaa Ahenkro Multi-Purpose Youth and Resource Centre will consist of a 300 hostel facility that can host international events and athletes when completed.

According to the Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, the edifice which would also have 20 indoor and outdoor sporting disciplines aimed at addressing the fundamental issues affecting sports development in the country.

Mr. Asiamah, who made this known when he visited the centre on his second inspection tour in the Brong Ahafo region added that Ghana's population has outgrown the sporting infrastructures the country has now.

"Work is going on well and I am particularly happy with the quality I am seeing at the various centres .

"It was the vision of this Government and the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to leave a legacy when it comes to sporting infrastructures in the country.

"Due to the inadequate sporting infrastructures in the country, we have not been able to nurture the abundance of talent we possess.

"This facility would house 300 hostel facility when completed and it would help address or resolve a fundamental issue affecting our sports because our population has grown so much that what we have is not adequate.

"These facilities ongoing nationwide would help revive the school’s sports, which used to produce a lot of talents for the country and I can say on Authority that these facilities can host International events and international athletes because it can boast of modern facilities of international standards," he added.

The multi-purpose youth and Resource centres when completed nationwide would consist of FIFA standard pitches, tartan tracks, volleyball courts, basketball courts, handball courts, gymnasium, lawn tennis courts, modern restaurants, ICT centres , Entrepreneurship centres , counseling offices, with some centres having boxing gyms and swimming pools.

The Minister was accompanied by the Health Minister and MP for Dormaa Central Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Municipal Chief Executive, Professor peter Twumasi , National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General ,Dr Owusu Ansah, Technical Director (MOYS), Mr Frank Boahen , Greengrass Technology and Authorities form the National Youth Authority (NYA).

GNA