Kumasi, August 26, GNA - Goalkeeper Felix Annan, Captain of Asante Kotoko Football Club, has urged new players in the club to play their hearts out, to ensure bigger offers in their career in future.

He said, every player who played for Kotoko gets exposure and opportunities, adding that it was always a privilege to play for Asante Kotoko.

Kumasi Asante defeated Nigerian giants Kano Pillars 2-0 (4-3 aggregate) to book their ticket to the next stage of Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League on Sunday in Kumasi.

Speaking to the media after the victory, the shot stopper said, "if you play for Kotoko, no one needs to encourage and motivate you, because in every game, the expectations are high. The players must learn from this”.

The Captain praised the supporters for their loyalty adding that, they were the reason behind their success.

"Kotoko supporters were the reasons behind our impressive performance recently and they have shown to the world that Kotoko is more than a club and we are now a family. They were massive and we didn't want to disappointed them so we were glad the day was good for us and everybody was happy.

“We are ready to give our maximum best for the club, but the supporters should limit their expectations because this is a new team and we are still improving", he said.

Kotoko would face Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel who defeated Hafia Club of Mali 8-3 on aggregate in the last round of the preliminary stage whiles Kotoko will play home first with unconfirmed date.

