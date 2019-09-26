news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 26. GNA – Mr. George Ankomah Mensah a Director of Accra based division three side Odorkor Kwashieman (OK) United has said corrupt officials will be dealt with under his tenure when voted into office as the next president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Mr. Ankomah, who together with six other presidential aspirants would need to pass through vetting before elections said the image of Ghana football had been dented, thereby driving away sponsorships.

"Football creates a legacy and an iconic position, which when sanctified, sponsors would come knocking on the GFA doors rather than GFA going to them.

“The lack of transparency has driven a lot of goodies away from our football and its time we take a critical look at that, reason I have made it a point to expose any corrupt practices and officials to be apprehended.

"Football is a whole business on its own and it thrives on brand but ours has been vilified and it is time to redeem that and I am the right person for that job" he added.

He said he would not be compromised in any way to be derailed from his vision and mission as he has availed himself for the vacant GFA presidential presidential position.

Mr. Ankomah, said he would be launching his manifesto in the coming weeks, with focus on grassroots development and transparency.

GNA