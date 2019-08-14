news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Aug. 14 GNA - Mr. Elvis Adjei-Baah, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has said the completion of the ten multi-purpose youth and resource centers nationwide remains one of the priorities of the Ministry to overhaul sports infrastructure of the country.

According to Mr. Adjei-Baah, the project, which was being undertaken by the Ministry in conjunction with the National Youth Authority (NYA), when completed would afford the nation a great opportunity of unearth and harness budding talents across the country, which the nation had hitherto been missing on due to lack of adequate modern youth and sports facilities.

In an interview with GNA Sports on the progress of work at the various regions, Mr. Adjei-Baah said works were progressing steadily and shaping up by the day.

“From our monitoring works are ongoing at all the ten centres.

“When you visit the centres, you would notice that contractors are busily working to ensure that they are completed and handed over to government.

“These projects remain one of the topmost priorities of the sector Minister, Mr. Isaac Asiamah and Mr. Emmanuel Asigri, CEO NYA, who are bent on making sure that our national athletes especially the young ones have the required facility to hone their skills.

“The government has invested a lot into these projects and its aim is to provide the necessary modern sporting infrastructures, that can not only harness the talents of athletes but most importantly also curb social vices that is associated with some of our youth. It is for this reason that as a Ministry responsible for the Youth, we are committing the needed resources to ensure that they are all completed” he added.

The centers, when completed would house over twenty sporting disciplines comprising of both outdoor and indoor activities, with a FIFA standard playing pitches, tartan tracks, modern gymnasiums, Entrepreneurship centers, restaurants and many more.

