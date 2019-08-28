news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – Mr. Joseph Jamena Mensah, Founder of Street Chess Champ (SCC), has said chess can be used as a tool to bring massive change in the lives of every child on the Ghanaian streets.

Speaking at the second edition of the street chess competition organised under the Chale Wote Street Art Festival in Accra, Mr. Mensah was optimistic about the impact chess can make on the youth and urged government, corporate institutions and individuals in the society to support their course.

“The streets connect us all and it’s on the streets we pick up our secondary socialization, which is the principles and values we learn from our surroundings and hold dearly to our hearts. Chess is a game full of principles that teaches the individual how to make good decisions.

“Therefore, if we introduce chess to the streets, which teaches valuable principles in life, we will be shaping the lives of many street kids who are our future leaders,” said Mr Mensah.

This year's competition, saw hundreds battle out each other on the chess board with Daniel (U-18) and James (U-14) emerging victors and crowned as Kings of the Streets in their respective categories.

The two-day event was graced by the presence of the former President of the Ghana Chess Association Group, Captain George Arko-Dadzie, as well the household favourites, Clemento Suarez of Master and 3 maids and lawyer Nti of Kejetia vrs Makola.

