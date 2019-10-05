news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 5, GNA – To continue driving the mission and vision of the Zonta Club of Accra to fight inequalities and injustices especially against women and girls in society, the club on Friday installed new executives.

The newly installed executives are to lead the club to achieve its goals as the tenure of existing officers has ended.

The newly installed executives are Florence Ohene-Kyei, the President; Vivienne Idun-Ogde, the Vice President; Charlotte Ampong-Darkwah, the Secretary; Afua Oduro-Asante, the Corresponding Secretary; Gladys Aryeetey, Treasurer; Joyce Tamakloe, Assistant Treasurer; and Virginia Ofosu-Amaah, Vicky Wireko-Andoh, and Godfrey Ewool as Directors.

Mrs Florence Ohene-Kyei, the President, in her acceptance speech said: “It is with pride and humility that I take up the office of President of the Premier Club in District 18.”

For the next two years, she gave an assurance that members of the Zonta Club through the power of advocacy would drive social change in their various communities especially in locations where there is high incidence of child marriage.

“Our club is determined to change mindsets in our communities about these traditions and practices that promote the incidence of child marriage and focus on the benefits of allowing girls to grow and realise their dreams.”

She said Zonta International, the parent body to which the club belonged, would celebrate its centenary anniversary with events starting from November 8, 2019 while the Zonta Club of Accra would commemorate its Golden Jubilee in February 2020.

The chosen theme for the biennium 2019-2021 is: “To Be the Voice of the Victim of Child Marriage.”

With advocacy, Mrs Ohene-Kyei said, the club intends to attract resources to drive economic empowerment interventions from the local level to national level, adding that, an economically empowered woman is a role model for girls.

Madam Norkor Duah, a member of the club, said the element of advocacy and educating members of the public was a core responsibility and vision of the club.

She, therefore, urged the members to prioritise their duties by engaging communities critically on the need for them to work together to eradicate child marriage in the country.

“Let us use a strategic approach and do it holistically to generate a solution to the menace, so that we can applaud ourselves. Let us commit ourselves to this step and bear in mind that each one of us is a voice of the club,” she said.

Madam Duah advised the new Executives to lead the Club into protecting every Ghanaian girl with her interest and promote their development irrespective of cultural barriers.

The Zonta Club of Accra is an International Non-Governmental Organisation that advocates for the welfare, protection and development of girls and women.

Apart from the Zonta Club of Accra, the Club also has the Zonta Club of Tema, the Zonta Club of Accra II, the Zontal Club of Accra Metropolitan, and the Zonta E-Club.

GNA