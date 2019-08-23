news, story, article

Accra, Aug 23, GNA - Staff of Zenith Bank have raised funds totaling GH¢34,000.00 to support two year old Mabel Adjoa Koomson, who has been diagnosed with Atrioventricular Septal Defect, which causes holes between the chambers of the right and left sides of the heart and poor formation of the valves that control the flow of blood between the chambers.

Doctors recommended a surgical operation in India to save Mabel’s life. Her parents however were unable to raise the total cost of funds needed for the operation.

Staff of the Bank, on hearing Mabel’s plight, rallied together and raised funds to enable Mabel undergo the surgery.

Ms Chidinma Braye-Yankee, Head of Corporate Affairs and Service Delivery at Zenith Bank, expressed appreciation to Management and staff of the Bank for their generosity and swift responsiveness to save the life of Mabel.

She added that their gesture was a true reflection of management and staff’s commitment to their corporate social responsibility of giving back to the society in which the Bank operates.

Accepting the funds at a short ceremony at the Bank’s Graphic Road branch, Mabel’s mother, Madam Rebecca Mills, said she was surprised when she received a call informing her of the gesture undertaken by the Bank’s staff.

“For two years I have been moving from place to place in search of financial assistance. I managed to raise some funds but faced great difficulty in raising the total sum required for the surgery.

“One day I came to the Graphic Road branch of Zenith Bank with my daughter Mabel to effect a transaction and the staff immediately noticed something was wrong and enquired about it. I told them about her condition and within a short period, God through the entire staff of Zenith Bank answered my prayers.”

Madam Mills expressed her immense gratitude to management and staff for their act of kindness.

Zenith Bank as a responsible corporate citizen has since inception supported underprivileged children and adults with financial assistance to enable beneficiaries undergo medical interventions for the treatment of life threatening ailments.

The Bank has partnered several non-governmental organisations such as the Ghana Heart Foundation, to provide free surgical operations for children with hole-in-heart conditions. It has also supported private healthcare institutions and foundations to provide free medical outreaches to indigenes in deprived areas.

Zenith Bank subscribes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is a strong advocate for the achievement of good health and well-being for all mankind. The Bank is committed to contributing its quota towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals as well as the Bank’s mission of investing in people and the environment.

In most Ghanaian communities, healthcare, education, human capital development and youth empowerment have been identified as key areas in need of support and development.

These areas therefore continue to be the bedrock of the Bank’s CSR endeavours.

GNA