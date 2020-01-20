news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA – Dr Zanetor Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Korley Klottey, has affirmed the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) commitment to work within the laws to ensure peace in the country.

She, therefore, advised the NDC supporters and activists not to allow themselves to be used to create trouble by indulging in unhealthy activities.

“We don’t want bloodshed in the country because it is women and children who suffer, so we must strive to conduct ourselves ahead of the 2020 elections in order to maintain the peace and unity in the country,” she said.

Dr Rawlings made the remark in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when she organized a special party for children, mothers and the aged at Osu in appreciation of their support to become the MP for the area.

She appealed to the people of Korley Klottey to vote massively for the NDC in the coming elections, so that it could continue with its good policies initiated under former President John Mahama.

The MP stressed the need for unity and peace among the supporters of the Party, adding that; “It is now very clear that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has come to terms with the possibility of losing the 2020 elections and has therefore resorted to baseless allegations because they have nothing to offer this time round”.

Dr Rawlings said her campaign would focus on uniting and organizing the youth to shun tensions; medical screening and games to solicit for votes in the Constituency.

GNA