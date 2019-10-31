news, story, article

Zabzugu (N/R), Oct. 31, GNA – The Zabzugu District Assembly in the Northern Region has initiated 74 development projects that would bring relief to many residents.

Out of the various projects, 61 of them are completed, and 56 out of those completed are in use, while it is tirelessly working on the remaining 14 to add up to the already functioning ones.

Mr Ahmed Bukari Iddrisu, District Chief Executive of Zabzugu, who announced this, said the projects, which cut across various sectors including education, health, agriculture, water and sanitation, energy and roads, are to help improve on the living conditions of residents.

He was speaking during the Assembly’s Meet-the-Press session held at Zabzugu on Tuesday to give an account of the performance of the local government authority in the area since assuming power in 2017.

Mr Iddrisu said inadequate educational infrastructure and furniture for pupils tended to negatively influence academic work in the area before the New Patriotic Party government took over power.

He said strenuous efforts have been made to ensure that educational infrastructure in the district are improved to mitigate the situation.

Mr Iddrisu said in response to the situation, nine projects were completed in the education sector including the construction of three-unit classroom blocks for Kalegu, Binyinkundo, Mognegu and Gortanie Primary Schools and Zabzugu Senior High School, and supply of 300 dual desks and teachers’ tables and chairs to Charkplugu, Kolikolini, Tuvugu, Kukpalga, Benambado D/A Primary Schools.

The rest are a six-unit classroom block with staff common room for Kuntumbiliyi, a kindergarten block at Ochadindo, and the supply of 120 dual desks and teachers’ tables and chairs to the Zabzugu Girls Junior High School and the Bitido Primary School.

He said in the health sector, Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds were constructed at Mognegu, Kpaligigbini, Nakpali and Kukuokpanga, including the construction of a reproductive and child health clinic at Zabzugu and the construction of a children’s ward and supply of hospital equipment to the ward at the Zabzugu Hospital and rehabilitation of Woribogu Clinic were undertaken as critical interventions to help improve on health care delivery in the area.

The DCE said the Assembly is keen in addressing water and sanitation challenges in the area and has completed a number of boreholes and institutional latrines in 30 communities including Ojoja, Ochadindo, Zagyuri, Wagado, Sabare, Nakpali, Zabzugu, and Zabzugu New Market to ensure improved sanitation practices.

He said spot improvement of the Zabzugu-Tikpralanyili Feeder Road (seven km) and the construction of Woribogu-Suburini Feeder Road (10km) were some of the interventions in the road sector, which was important in improving on the transportation of farm produce.

He said Kyenobedo and Benambado communities have been connected to the national grid adding that work was ongoing to extend electricity to five other communities including Korikurigu, Tambihiya, Kukpalga, Mongoase and Jagrido.

He complained about smuggling of subsidised fertilizer meant for the PFJ to neighbouring Togo and urged the communities to form vigilante groups to help arrest the situation.

