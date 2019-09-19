news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi , Sept. 19, GNA - Youth Development Advocates Foundation, (YUDAF), a non-governmental organization based in the Western Region has called for the removal from office of the head of Intelligence of the Criminal Investigation Department of Ghana Police Service, Madam Tiwaa Addo Danquah for giving out false information to the families of the kidnapped Takoradi girls.

The group is also demanding an unqualified apology from her for giving false hope and inflicting emotional trauma on the families of the kidnapped girls and the nation in general.

In a press release signed by Albert Kwofie, Secretary to the group, said the CID Boss must face the full force of the law for 'peddling lies and falsehood' on such a sensitive national crisis.

The release comes in the wake of the press conference by the Acting Inspector General of Police; James Oppong Boanuh revealing that the results of the DNA test on remains retrieved at Kansaworodo a suburb in Takoradi were those of the said Kidnapped Takoradi girls who had gone missing more than a year ago.

According to the members, events’ leading to the arrival of the DNA results leaves much to be desired and makes the DNA results less credible.

It said, "The group wonders why a whole CID boss with all security apparatus and personnel at her disposal would claim to have found the girls who were in good health and working around the clock to reunite them with their families but it later turn out to be untrue".

The Release said, "This is a demonstration of the high level of lack of professionalism and clear manifestation of lack of seriousness on the part of the Police in addressing issues affecting the vulnerable youth and the voiceless in society".

The Release said as Youth and Future Leaders in the Sekondi-Takoradi enclave, "we also demand answers from the Ghana Police Service on the policemen who were on duty and assisted the suspect to flee from lawful custody as well as the current state of the suspect".

"YUDAF therefore join hands with the traumatized family in rejecting the results of DNA test by the police and calls for an independent body for another DNA test analysis," the release concluded.

GNA