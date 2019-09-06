news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 6, GNA - Reverend Father Alex Mensah Agyemang, Minister in charge of the Our Lady, Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church at Gyinyase in Kumasi, has called on the youth to work hard and not seek miracles from “fake Pastors”.

He said the traditional churches are still powerful and have what it takes to give them the true word of God adding that it is also important that they attend to their studies and carve a good future for themselves.

Father Agyemang said these at a farewell mass held for him after his five year service to the Our lady, Queen of Apostles Catholic Church.

He is being transferred to Breman Nkontwima St. Dominic Catholic church in the Kumasi Arch-Diocese.

He urged the youth to take the word of God seriously, be God fearing, disciplined, hardworking, generous and honest and desist from occultism, drugs and practices that could jeopardies their future.

He said the love of God is the love of neighbor and they must always think about the end of their lives, adding that bribery and corruption have severe consequences in the end.

Father Agyemang urged Christians to train their children well and rebuke them when they go wrong; more so they must be humble and because humility is the key to heaven.

Madam Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa, praised Father Agyemang for his visionary leadership and urged the youth to take advantage of the many interventions brought by the government for the youth and acquired a good future for themselves.

Mr Richard Nsiah, Church President, said Father Agyemang has devoted his time to the growth and development of the church.

He said his administration has brought massive growth and development in the church both physical and spiritual; and through his hard work, the Rectorate was elevated to a Parish status and membership has also increased and the various committees in the church have been active.

A GH¢40,000.00 modern toilet facility was also commissioned by Father Agyemang.

GNA