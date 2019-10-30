news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Donkorkrom (E/R), Oct. 30, GNA - Mr Samuel Kena, the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on the youth to make good use of the Rural Technology Facility (RTF) centres provided by government to promote technical education in rural communities.

He said the facility has been provided to serve less privileged youth in society so that they could learn technical skills to better their standard of living as well as to create employment.

The DCE was not happy with the lack of interest of the youth in the area in making good use of the facility.

Speaking at the meet the press programme held at Donkorkrom, he said, the centre when used, would help to train professional auto and electrical mechanics and carpenters in the area.

He said some development projects government through the assembly has carried out are amongst others in the education, health and sanitation sectors.

He said the assembly has constructed three- unit classroom blocks at Abomosarefo, Donkorkrom Zongo and Kamaloand; and provided mono and dual desks to all public schools in the district.

Mr Kena said the Assembly has also started the construction of CHPS compounds in Cedikope, Manchare and Adukrom.

He said the assembly would provide a nurses’ quarters at the various CHPS compounds to provide accommodation for the health workers who would be posted to the area.

Mr Kena said the assembly has constructed four mechanized boreholes at Anidzi, Attakora, Kubease and Avetime and was constructing a modern slaughter house at Adiemmra.

The DCE said about 334 farmers in the area have been supported through the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme to expand their farms.

The assembly, he said, raised and distributed 200,000 cashew seedlings to farmers in support of the government’s ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development’ (PERD) programme.

Mr Kena said the government has provided farming equipment to the assembly to be rented out to farmers at a subsidized price.

The DCE urged the people to pay their tolls to enable the assembly to execute planned projects in their communities.

The District National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) used the occasion to educate the public on the process involved in voting in the upcoming assembly election and the referendum.

