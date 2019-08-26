news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 26, GNA – Madam Patricia Appiagyei, Deputy Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation has urged the youth to take advantage of the numerous interventions introduced by the government to acquire skills that would make them employable.

She said it was time the youth understood the importance of hard work and commit themselves to learn and acquire skills that would help improve their living conditions instead of relying on shot cuts to get rich quick.

Madam Appiagyei, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asokwa, made the call at the send-off ceremony for Reverend Father Alex Mensah Agyemang, Minister in charge of the Our Lady, Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church at Gyinyase, in the Kumasi metropolis.

She praised Rev. Agyeman for his visionary leadership, which had seen the growth and expansion of the church in terms of members and infrastructure.

Rev. Agyeman on his part advised the youth not to rely on “fake pastors” and so-called miracle workers but to work hard to carve a good future themselves and their families.

He said traditional orthodox churches were still powerful and had what it takes to teach the youth to find the true word of God.

Rev. Agyeman, who had been transferred to the Breman Nkontwima St. Dominic Catholic church in the Kumasi Arch-Diocese, urged the youth to be God-fearing, disciplined, generous and honest, as well as desist from any act that could jeopardize their future.

He urged Christians to train their children well and rebuke them when they went wrong, because God rebukes those he loves, adding that, they should teach them humility which was the key to heaven.

Mr. Richard Nsiah, Church President, said Rev. Agyemang had devoted his time to the growth and development of the church.

His administration has brought massive growth and development in the church both physically and spiritually.

Mr Nsiah said through the hard work of Rev. Agyeman, the Rectorate was elevated to a Parish status and membership also increased.

The ceremony coincided with the inauguration of a GH¢40,000.00 modern toilet facility for the church.

GNA