By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, Aug 12, GNA - Rescue Mission International, a youth advocacy NGO, has urged the youth and all youth-led organisations to take up innovative and complementary training programmes to empower the youth to challenge the status quo for better transformation of the education sector.

It said this would effectively contribute to the sustainable development of the country for the benefit of both the current generation and those yet unborn.

This was contained in a statement issued by Rescue Mission International signed by its Co-founder, Mr Abdul-Raheem Ibrahim Tuzee, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

It is in commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day, which is on the theme: “Transforming Education”.

The International Youth Day, marked on August 12, every year, recognises the role of the youth in national development.

The statement said inclusive and accessible quality education was crucial to achieving sustainable development as it played a vital role in preventing conflicts.

It, however, added that political instability, labour market challenges and limited space for political and civic participation had led to increasing isolation of youth and youth unemployment in society.

It, therefore, emphasised that "It is time we the youth took our destinies and those of generations unborn into our own hands and stop depending on politicians for opportunities".

The statement called for a collective effort from youth-led organisations, individual youth, together with various stakeholders and governments to concretely transform education for sustainable development and for the full inclusion of various social groups.

