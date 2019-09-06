news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Sept 06, GNA - The Reverend Father Alex Mensah Agyemang, Minister in charge of the Our Lady, Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church, at Gyinyase, in Kumasi, has encouraged the youth to have self-believe and avoid cutting corners.

They should not be looking for miracles but accept to work hard – go the extra mile, to live their dreams.

He added that they must be God fearing, have a generous spirit and uphold the values of integrity, modesty and humility.

He made the call in his “farewell mass” at the Our Lady, Queen of Apostle Church.

The Rev Fr. Agyemang is leaving after his five-year watch to lead the Saint Dominic Catholic Church at Breman-Nkontwima.

Madam Patricia Appiagyei, Deputy Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa, was among those present at the well-attended mass.

He asked Christians to remain unwavering in their faith and to be confident about the future.

Under no circumstance, should they allow themselves to be deceived by charlatans – self-professed pastors, out there, taking advantage of the fear of insecurity of unsuspecting people to dupe them.

He cautioned them not to become obsessed with materialism, something that was making many susceptible to the tricks of “fake pastors”.

He rallied the congregation to refuse to be corrupted, telling them that, corruption had consequences.

He counseled parents to ensure proper training of their children – should not hesitate to rebuke them when they did the wrong things.

As Christian parents they need to become good example to their children, adding that, their example was always there for all to see, a book that was always opened, a lesson, being taught all the time

Madam Appiagyei applauded the Rev Fr. Agyemang for his visionary leadership and presented a projector to the church.

She urged the young people to take advantage of the many interventions launched by the government for the youth, to make their lives meaningful to themselves and society.

Mr. Richard Nsiah, the Church President, said it had seen significant growth under the watch of the out-going priest.

“His administration has brought massive physical and spiritual growth to the church both. Through his hard work, the Rectorate was elevated to Parish status. Our numbers have also sharply gone up.”

A washroom, built by the church at the cost of GH¢40,000.00, was later inaugurated by the Rev Fr. Agyemang.

GNA