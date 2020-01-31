news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Kpando (V/R), Jan. 31, GNA - Mr. Yao Semordey, Volta Regional Director, National Youth Authority (NYA) has said Youth Parliament initiative being undertaken by the Authority was not a platform to nurture political ambitions.

He said it was rather a platform to give young people the opportunity to unearth and propagate issues that were relevant in youth development.

Mr Semordey said this at the inauguration of the Kpando Municipal Youth Parliament, the first of its kind in the Volta Region on the theme, "Facilitating Youth Development: The Role of The National Youth Authority in Contributing to a Dynamic and Disciplined Youth."

He said the platform was also to "bring issues to the limelight that will enable young people to aspire to realize their full potential".

The Regional Director added that Youth Parliament was not a stage for witch hunting and also not a "parallel body" set up to compete with any state mandated body but the focus was on issues within the various communities, which required the attention of "duty bearers".

Mr. Semordey said 17 more Municipal or District Youth Parliament would soon be inaugurated in the Region.

Mr. Francis Takyi- Koranteng, Kpando Municipal Director, NYA said the significance of parliament in a democratic practice was imperative and remained the pivot around which democracy revolved.

He said it was necessary to inculcate into the youth the values, principles and culture of democracy and that the Youth Parliament would instill in them the spirit of cooperation and non-aggression in pursuing any perceived injustice.

Mr. Takyi-Koranteng said most disgruntled youth embraced violence as the most "affordable channel" for the expression of their views when "their voices are choked with frustrations and intimidation" but the platform created by the NYA would allow for a diplomatic channel through, which they could contribute to national debates and decision making processes especially on matters affecting their future.

He further added that the formation of the Youth Parliament was a "new wave" that could change the destiny of the country as the platform gave the youth a voice so their right to expression as granted by the 1992 constitution would be realized.

Mr. Takyi-Koranteng said the initiative would be extended to the various Junior and Senior High Schools in the Municipalities.

Madam Love Mawuli-Woname, Kpando Municipal Magistrate admonished the youth to "give honour where honour is due".

She reminded the House of the accountability of their stewardship to the people they represented and also asked them to be tolerant of each other.

A total of 45 members of the Youth Parliament were present for the inauguration and sworn into office by the Kpando Municipal Magistrate.

The members were given orientation on proceedings in parliament.

