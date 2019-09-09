news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Sept 9, GNA - Young people in the country need to be encouraged to support nation building with their God given skills.

This could be done through programs that inspire the youth to translate their creative abilities into productive ventures.

Mr Ernest Dawuni, Chief Executive Officer of 1up media, said this on Sunday in Accra, at the launch of a youth empowerment program dubbed, "Native Crown".

He said the program only involved young people from Nkpakpando, a township within the Northern Region of Ghana, and sought to empower them to contribute towards the development of the Region, and the nation as a whole.

Mr Dawuni said the program would be in the form of a contest, where participants would be required to present proposals that tackle issues such as poverty, health, unemployment, among others.

He said the viability of proposals submitted by participants would be determined by a panel of judges, which would be key in determining the winner of the competition.

Dr Michael Kopeh, a lecturer at the Pentecost University, who officially performed the launch, expressed the hope that the program would successfully serve its intended mandate.

He said it was a good idea to create a platform that encouraged young people to contribute towards the progress of not only their township of origin, but the entire nation.

"There is the need to open up and showcase the beautiful things we have at Nkpakpando," he said.

The first edition of the program, which is organised by 1up Media, is expected to come off in December, 2019.

GNA