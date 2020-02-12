news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Mr Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, on Wednesday said youth development is a professional venture and the National Youth Authority was rebranding to support Ghanaian youth more effectively.



He said the Authority was building the capacity of the staff to support their mandate of developing the creative potential of the youth and have a dynamic disciplined youth imbued with a spirit of nationalism, patriotism, a sense of propriety and civil responsibility.

Mr Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, at the side lines of a training programme for about 70 staff of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in Youth Leadership Development that the Authority hopes to train the Ghanaian youth to be competitive internationally.

“The National Youth Authority is training and building the capacity of its staff to enable them carry out the mandate and vision of the Authority to ensure effective participation of the youth in the development of the country,” he said.

The four days training programme being organized by the Institute of Continuing Distance Education (ICDE) at the University of Ghana will discuss topics such as Youth Mainstreaming, Legal Framework of the National Youth Authority, Project Planning and Monitoring in Youth work, Youth Entrepreneurship, Gender mainstreaming among the youth, among others.

Mr Tetteh said the National Youth Authority is working to create opportunities for young people in Ghana and announced that it will soon come up with a National Youth Television, which will focus on youth related activities and programmes to build the capacity and interest of the youth in nation building.

He commended the University of Ghana, Institute of Continuing Distance Education for the training programme, saying “We believe that the Institute has all it takes to support the NYA in our rebranding drive. The NYA story should change for the better”.

