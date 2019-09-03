news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah/Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 03 , GNA - Mr. Alexander Bankole Williams, a member of the technical committee working on the review of the National Youth Policy (2020-2030), has called for effective coordination of various youth development related activities with available funds to better harness the potentials of the country's youth.

According to him, the country had failed to adequately address the challenges of the youth because successive governments have not committed requisite resources to youth development whereas their activities had been poorly coordinated.

Speaking at the validation of outcome statement of the National Youth Policy in Cape Coast on Monday, Mr Williams implored the government to pay attention to the recommendations and policy issues under economic empowerment of the policy.

“Youth unemployment is a security danger to the nation. It is important that Ghana keeps it sanity, keep it peace in shape and deal seriously with the issue of youth unemployment in diverse ways,” he said.

Mr Williams explained that the review of the policy was necessary to address the current challenges of the youth, adding that, “the youth category is a dynamic category and certain issues are not necessarily revolving but evolving”.

Consequently, there was the need to sit back and assess the shortfalls and strength of the policy to improve upon it.

He added that the existing national policy in its current form needed to be aligned to fit into government’s developmental agenda as well as other relevant international treaties and frameworks such as the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) and AGENDA 2030 of the African Union.

He said after nationwide consultations and deliberations on a wide range of issues, there was the need to validate what had been captured either to agree or disagree and make known cases where it would require modification for a credible content.

Mr Williams assured the youth that they should expect nothing but the things they had requested for in the policy adding that, from 2020-2030, the youth policy documentation would be the,” youth development Bible” of Ghana.

“It is the way the youth want their potentials to be harnessed so that they are stipulated in the policy, between 2020- 2030…. That will speak to the issue of how we are harnessing potential of the youth,” he stated.

In this regard, he encouraged the youth to hold stakeholders meetings, be it political parties, development organisations, all development agencies to ensure that they were abiding by what had been indicated in the policy.

Mr. Emmanuel Mantey, Central Regional Director of the NYA, said the authority existed to offer opportunity to review current socio-economic, cultural and political demands of the youth and to address the numerous youth concerns.

Participants of the validation included representatives of religious youth groups, Political parties, National Population Council and key institutions such as the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The participants lauded the NYA for drafting the policy and entreated the Government to demonstrate commitment to implement what was contained in the policy document.

GNA