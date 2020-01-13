news, story, article

Accra (GA/R), Jan. 13, GNA - The representatives of the Youth in Natural Resources and Environmental Governance (NREG) have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Co-chair of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) of the United Nations to fast-track actions for active youth inclusion.

This should also include; the governance of the Natural Resources and Environment sector of the country.

The group also called for the provision of a youth representation in the work of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) in the management of the oil revenue of the country.

The youth made the call at a meeting in Accra.

The youth also commended the introduction of the National Youth Policy (NYP) and its provisions especially the measures underway to provide alternative livelihood programmes for the youth engaged in negative practices that affected the environment.

The NYP is also to provide regular rewards for young people whose ideas and activities ensure better understanding and preservation of their local environment.

The group also called for the formalisation of youth inclusion in Ghana's National Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plan and called for determined efforts to promote recycling technology in waste management in the country .

The group called for policies to redirect the energies of young people in illegal mining into a well regulated community mining.

The Youth - NREG platform provides space for learning and sharing of ideas among young people working in different environmental sectors as well as creates opportunity for joint advocacy.

