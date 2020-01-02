news, story, article

Kpando (V/R), Jan. 02, GNA - Reverend Father Clemence Ashaira, Parish Priest, Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Kpando, has advised the youth in the country not to allow themselves to use as tools for destruction in the 2020 general elections.

He said as future leaders, the youth should be concerned about how to sustain the country's democracy and development and not destruction.

At a 2019 watch night service, Rev. Fr. Ashiara said the youth must "do something worthwhile with their lives" and not allow poverty and ignorance push them to creating chaos at the polls.

He entreated Christians to pray and seek the face of God without ceasing for peaceful elections in December.

