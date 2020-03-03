news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wechiau, (UWR), March 02, GNA – The youth have been advised to take advantage of the government’s flagship programmes and interventions such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and Planting for Export and Rural Development programmes to improve on their livelihoods.

Mr Edward Larbiri Sabo, the Wa West District Chief Executive, who gave the advice at a youth forum at Wechiau also advised the youth to diversify their sources of income rather than relying on one source of livelihood.

He said the government was implementing those programmes to create employment opportunities for the youth and implored them to channeltheir youthful exuberance into activities towards their personal and societal development and refrain from social vices that were inimical to their development.

The National Youth Authority (NYA) organised the forum in collaboration with Plan Ghana in the implementation of the “Youth Participate and Lead” project on the theme: “Creating an enabling environment for effective participation of the youth in decision making process at all levels”.

“Today the youth are interested in causing troubles in the communities and disrespecting authorities, especially traditional leaders who are to ensure that peace prevails in the communities”, he explained.

Touching on teenage pregnancy, Mr Sabo advised young girls to stay away from men who could mar their future prospects and concentrate on their education to enable them secure a brighter future.

Mr Kamaldeen Yazeed, the District Development Coodinator for Plan Ghana, noted that the Plan Ghana had been working in the Wa West District over a decade advocating for the rights of children, and had identified the dire need to develop the leadership skills of the youth for the future.

That, he said, informed their decision to partner with the National Youth Authority (NYA) to bring the youth together to discuss issues affecting their lives, which would inform the stakeholders in their decision making process.

Naa Sohimwininye Danaa Gori II, the Paramount Chief of the Dorimon Traditional Area, said the youth were regarded as the future leaders of the country but wondered whether they were prepared to take over the mantle of leadership.

Mr Archibald Donkor, the Acting Upper West regional Director of the NYA called for concerted efforts and collaboration between stakeholders to enable them eradicate social vices such as child marriage, teenage pregnancy and substance abuse among young people to enable them to become responsible adults.

GNA