By Evans Nuo, GNA



Funsi, (UW/R), March 17, GNA - The youth in Funsi in the Wa East district of the Upper West Region have been advised to fully participate in decision making process to benefit from developmental projects in the district.

Mr Archibald Donkor, the acting Upper West Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), who gave the advice at a youth forum in Funsi also urged the youth to own youth oriented programmes to ensure their sustainability.

He said one way of promoting youth participation in decision making process was by organising youth forums at the district levels.

The NYA organised the forum in collaboration with Plan Ghana in the implementation of “Youth Participate and Lead” project on the theme: “Creating an enabling environment for the effective participation of the youth in decision-making process”.

Mr Donkor said government would continue to show high commitment towards youth development and that it had approved budgetary allocation to NYA for effective work.

He added that steps were underway to review the 2010 National Youth Policy to make it more responsive to contemporary demands in youth development.

Varied youth-centred programmes are also being implemented nationwide.

Madam Sophia Donkor, a midwife at the Funsi Health Centre, advised young girls to stay away from men who could “deface” their future prospects and concentrate on their education to avoid teenage pregnancy.

She counseled teenage girls to contact their parents, teachers and health workers for advice during pregnancy to avoid illegal abortions.

She mentioned that teenage pregnancy was a major challenge in the Wa East district and needed strict measures to curb it.

Mr Crispin Kaarawo Yango, the District Coordinating Director of Wa East, said the youth were regarded as the future leaders of the District and advised them to work harder towards taking over the mantle of leadership.

