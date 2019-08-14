news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Tema, Aug. 14, GNA - Hundreds of young members of 20 workers' unions of the Ghana Trade Union Congress ( TUC) have embarked on a street protest against the Meridian Ports Service (MPs) deal with the Government of Ghana.

The union members marched through some of the principal streets of Tema to reject the deal they describe as the killer of Ghana's future.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kofi Anaafi, Assistant Oganizer, Maritime and Dock Workers Union of TUC, said government must consider reviewing the MPs deal to save Ghana's future.

He explained that, the deal was rather making the unemployment situation in the country worse saying that most companies at the port of Tema were folding up as a result.

Mr Anaafi further stated that,the exclusivity clause in the MPs concession deal was affecting Ghanaian owned Maritime Industries at the Tema port.

According to him, all businesses with the container vessels where given to MPs to manage.

"We need 50 percent share of the deal as Ghanaians," he stressed.

He noted that the Workers' Unions and the entire working force would not hesitate to hit the street with a mega demonstration should negotiations failed to favour local Maritime Industries.

In an other development, Ms Abena Afriyie, Desk Officer, National Youth Council stated that, in line with the theme for the 2019 Nation Youth day celebration, "Transforming Education," govenrnment must strengthen the educational system to make it capable of producing the right human resource for the future.

She noted that government must not encourage the chatter system in our educational set up.

According to her, the chatter system meant that government would hand over sections of our educational system to be managed by some private organisation, a situation she claimed would spell doom for the country.

Ms Afriyie said private companies would always want to maximize profit hence they would be forced to cut down employment which she said would affect the Ghanaian in the long run.

GNA