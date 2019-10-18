news, story, article

Accra, Oct 18, GNA - Mr David Mawuena Marfo, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur has won four awards in the AVON Presidential Recognition Programme for 2018 in the United States.

The awards given in recognition to achieving high sales targets in the year under review are “The Personal sales volume-Southwest region, The Personal sales increase for 2018, Team sales volume for 2018 and Personal sales volumes; Presidents council 2018

AVON is a renowned company in beauty, household and personal care categories in the World.

According to David, who plies his trade in Ghana, the recognition comes at a time he had just launched Ghana’s first online perfume shop for Avon products.

“This online shop will bridge the gap between the markets, Offices and household and provide ease and convenience to Ghanaians,” he stated.

The online shop – www.shopavongh.com has been very much welcome by his customers who think this is a step in the right direction.

Mr Marfo commended the organizers for the honour and encouraged Ghanaian youth to strive to seize global opportunities and make the most of technology to achieve their dreams.

Responding to question about his future, Mr Marfo assured Ghanaians to be on the lookout for juicy deals this festive season on his Avon shop online website.

The annual awards ceremony was held at the luxurious Westin Maui Resort and Spa, in Hawaii USA.

