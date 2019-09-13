news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - In fulfillment of its pledge to support young entrepreneurs in Ghana, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre on Thursday presented prize packages for the Pitch Winners of the Young Entrepreneurs Forum (YEF) 2019.

Trimester Save, a Fintech plus innovative solution for maternal health emerged overall winner of the pitch session and was awarded prize money of GH¢5000.00.

Omama Foods and Divine Brainz, both agric companies dealing with the processing of nuts and cereals respectively, were adjudged first and second runner-up of the contest.

They both received an amount of GH¢3000.00 and GH¢2000.00 respectively.

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, handed over the cheque to Dr Elvis Kuma Forson, Ms Ama Safowaa and Victor Boakye Yiadom the Chief Executive Officers of the respective companies.

He said all top three companies would be absorbed into the Ministry of Environment Science and Technology (MEST) Accra Incubation Centre for one month.

Mr Grant said front-runners would receive equity financing from Quick Angels as a supporting sponsor for the event and would be automatically absorbed into the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme.

Dr Forson thanked the GIPC and the supporting companies and promised to work hard to expand to encourage other start-ups.

GNA