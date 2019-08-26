news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Aug. 26, GNA - The Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) Ghana will on August 31, hold a concert dubbed: "The Benefit Concert", in commemoration of the 175 years anniversary celebration of World Alliance of YMCAs.

The concert, which would be held at the National Theatre, seeks to bring together the collective efforts of stakeholders to harness the energy, creative vision and solution- focused initiatives of Ghana's energetic youthful population.

Mr Kwabena Nketia-Addae, the Executive Director of the YMCA Ghana, speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the programme is also aimed at celebrating the long standing partnership with the youth.

"The Benefit Concert" with the German Classical Orchestra "JAM SESSION" would be led by Anna Fuhrlànder.

Other bands that would be performing on the night include, Musiker Ohne Grenzen.e.v, the Dark Suburb, Philharmonic Choir and Julius Robertson, a pianist.

He said the event would be climaxed with a reception session to mobilise funds to support the YMCA to increase its investment towards the youth.

Mr Nketia-Addae said tickets for the event are available at the YMCA headquarters, regional offices, Baatsonaa Total, Airport Shell as well as the National Theatre and urged all to patronize the show to enable them invest more into the youths development.

The event is sponsored by Afreeca, the most trusted renewable energy company and supported by Bread for the World.

The YMCA is a nongovernmental organization which empowers young people.

