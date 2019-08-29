news, story, article

By Samira Larbie/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - Ms Yolanda Danso Koranteng, a student of St Louis Senior High School, has emerged winner of the second edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Youth Essay Competition held in Accra.

Ms Koranteng was awarded with a cash prize of GH¢ 5,000 and would be acting as an ambassador to create awareness of the SDGs in her school and locality.

The other winners of the competition include Ms Regina Koranteng Mantey of the Mfantsiman Senior High School who placed second and earned a cash prize of GH¢ 3,000; Ms Carolina Kyeremateng of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School also won GH¢ 1000 for placing third.

Ms Azantilaw Cloe-Patra, of St Louis Senior High School came fourth and was rewarded with GH¢ 500; and Master Joseph Baleto Ogyemoko from Achimota School also came fifth and given a similar prize.

The competition is an activity under the SDG Youth Action Campaign, a project implemented by the Youth Empowerment Synergy (YES-Ghana) and funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Obaa Akua Konadu, the Policy and Advocacy Manager SDG, said the aim of the competition was to stimulate the interest and galvanize the support of the youth towards the achievement of the SDG development agenda.

She said the annual competition is a project that is more focused on building the capacity of the youth to be agents of accountability of the SDGs at both the local and national levels.

Ms Konadu said the youth are the future leaders of the country and it is important to be actively engaged to contribute to the realisation of the goals by 2030.

Ms Anne-Claire Dufay, UNICEF Representative and the Interim UN Resident Coordinator, commended YES-Ghana for the competition to ensure the youth are involved in the attainment of the SDG.

She said the programme has given the students exposure and advised them to use the knowledge of the SDG's in their local communities and also share their ideas to make Ghana a better place.

Mrs Ugonna Ukaigwe, the Chairperson of the Committee and National Coordinator Civil Society Platform on SDGs, urged the winners and participants to walk the talk by practicing what they have learnt and take steps to learn more about the SGDs.

She urged organisers of the competition to consider a regional as well as national level competition of the SDGs to enhance the process of achievement.

Mr Emmanuel Edudzie, the Executive Director of YES-Ghana, said much more was needed to be done in spite of the efforts made so far.

Certificates were presented to the Panel of Assessors, the National Committee as well as the top 20 finalists.

GNA