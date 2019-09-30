news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (N/R), Sept 30,GNA - The Yendi Peace Centre has held a workshop to sensitise women in the municipality on sustaining the peace and promoting development.

The workshop, funded by Dreikonigsaktion der Katholischen, Jungschar (DKA) Austria and Europe, was attended by Queen Mothers, women groups, Christian mothers and women representatives from some political parties.

Most Reverend Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Catholic Bishop of Yendi, who is also Patron of the Yendi Peace Centre, reminded the participants about the importance of peace and said there was the need to sustain it in the area to bring about development.

He advised the women not to desist from reporting to the Police activities that might fuel conflicts for immediate interventions to resolve them.

The Reverend Fr Joseph Kofi Sukpe, the Director of Yendi Peace Centre, urged the participants to fight poverty and illiteracy since they were the major challenges affecting sustainable development.

He said sustaining the peace in the area would help attract investors to create jobs for the youth.

During open forum, the participants indicated that the peaceful celebration of the Fire Festival at Yendi this month, signified that there was the need for sustaining peace in the area.

GNA