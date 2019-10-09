news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (NR) Oct. 9, GNA - The Yendi Municipal Assembly has approved its 2020 Annual Action Plan, Budget and Fee Fixing resolution during its second ordinary meeting in Yendi in the Northern Region.

In all 43 Assembly members made up of 30 elected members and 13 Government appointees approved it.

The approval was in accordance with the local Government Act 936 of 2016 section 141.

Levying of rates licenses and fees for the financial year first January, 2020 to 31st December 2020 as approved by rating authority of the assembly included; basic rate GH¢2.00 as payable by persons male and female above 18 years residing within or own and control immovable property situated within the jurisdiction of the Assembly.

Hotets, Guest Houses depots large GH¢1,100 per annum, small GH¢900.00 per annum, Guinness and other depots GH¢600.00 per annum, Filling/Gas station within town GH¢1,500 per annum, outside town centre GH¢800.00 per annum, Financial Institutions, registration new Category “A” Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), National Investment Bank (NIB), Agric Development Bank (ADB) GH¢5,000.00 per annum, category B, C and D GN Bank GH¢1,500.00, AFB Bayport GH¢1,000.00 per annum, Baobab, Star life GH¢800.00 per annum.

In his sessional address Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive reminded them that the Assembly’s revenue performance was not good and it was necessary for the Management of the Assembly to revamp its revenue Mobilization Task Force to mobilize more revenue.

He indicated that NABCO Trainees posted to the Assembly would soon be in the field to help mobilise revenue for the Assembly and appealed to the public to cooperate with the Task Force.

He said the public would be educated on the Assembly’s source of revenue, utilisation of its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) and finally encouraged them to honour payment of their taxes to the Assembly.

Touching on contracts awarded for development, he said 10 projects were awarded following the approval of the evaluation reports by the Tender Entity Committee of the Assembly.

He mentioned the projects as construction of one 3-Units-classroom Block, Office Store, 4-seaker KVIP toilet and 2-unit urinal, funded from District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) for Kanjini L/A Primary School, construction of CHPS Compound funded from DPAT for Sunson reshaping of 6.2km feeder road funded from DPAT for Gbungbaliga – Kpalsongni among others.

Alhani Yussuf commended the Security Agencies for their good work and informed the house that the Yendi Municipal Assembly Security Council and Mion District Assembly Security Council were jointly handling a situation at Sambu, which could degenerate into chaotic situation.

In his welcome address Mr. Ibrahim Abu Zolge Presiding Member of the Assembly expressed his gratitude to them for electing him as Presiding Member for the past four years.

He appealed to Dagbon Chiefs and King makers to adhere to the rotation system of succession between the Abudu Royal Family gate and Andani Royal Family gate to Yani (Yendi) skin in conformity with the 1986 Supreme Court rulling to ensure lasting peace in Dagbon.

By the power vested in him as Presiding member, he formally declared the dissolution of the Assembly with effect from 7th October, 2019.

The Secretary to the Assembly Mr. Gaspard Dery, the Yendi Municipal Coordinating Director announced to them that a message received from Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama indicated that they were to be paid GH¢1,500.00 as their Ex-gratia of a Municipal Assembly

GNA