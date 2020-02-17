news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (N/R) Feb 17, GNA - The Yendi Municipal Assembly has presented various items to Persons with Disability (PwD) in the area as part of the last quarter of 2019 District Assemblies Common Fund to empower them to generate their own incomes.

A total of 47 PwDs in the area received the items, including; 14 sheep, seven deep freezers, two tricycles, one metal container, three sewing machines, 100 bags of cement among others.

Some of the beneficiaries were Dawuda Balchisu, who took home a deep freezer, Sarida Iddi received three sheep, Amadu Adisah, a deep freezer, Adam Awabu and Fusheini Nafisha each took home a sewing machine.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, who presented the items to the beneficiaries at Yendi, said since 2018, the Assembly had presented a total of 19 deep freezers, eight metal containers, four tricycles, 100 sheep among others to a number of PwDs in the area.





Alhaji Yussuf gave assurance that the Assembly would assist PwDs, who registered through their Federation at branches in the Municipality and advised them to make good use of the items to enable them generate their own incomes.

Mr Dawuni Adul-Yakubu Major, Chairman of the Ghana Cross Society of Physically Challenged Association expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the gesture.

GNA