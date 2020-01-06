news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Ankaful, Jan. 06, GNA - The Central Regional Directorate of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) has donated food items to the inmates of the Communicable Diseases Unit of the Ankaful Prisons.

The items, worth GH¢5,000, were bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, Milo/Lipton, detergents, mineral water, assorted fruit drinks, second hand clothes, and key soap among other things.

Ms Sarah Afful, the Regional Director of the YEA, who presented the items, explained that the donation formed part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Authority to extend a hand of kindness to the inmates.

She said the YEA was committed to contributing its quota to ensuring the improvement of the welfare and living standards of vulnerable groups.

Ms Afful said the Government alone could not meet the increasing health and feeding needs of the prison inmates and other vulnerable groups in the country.

Hence, the need for all to ensure that they were supported on a daily, monthly and yearly basis, she said, adding; “They need our help and we must make it a point to assist them.”

She noted that support from non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and benevolent individuals had become a permanent feature in the upkeep of inmates in the country’s prisons as well as in caring for the underprivileged.

Mr Fred Duodu, the Deputy Central Regional Human Resource Manager of the YEA, said the Government was committed to ensuring an improved living condition of inmates and ready to develop their potentials to become self-reliant after serving their prison terms.

He, therefore, lauded the introduction of diploma courses for prison inmates through the Distance Learning Programme, noting that it would help them to attain higher education.

Receiving the items, ASP Mohammed Abudulai Saana, Staff Officer of the Communicable Disease Section at the Ankaful Prisons, expressed gratitude to the YEA for the kind gesture and prayed for more support from other organisations and individuals.

