By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), March 26, GNA - Yayra Child Development Centre Wednesday placed "veronica" buckets full of essential liquids, sanitizers and paper tissues at vantage points in the Adaklu-Kodzobi community to enable residents to constantly wash their hands.

Yayra Child Development Centre is an establishment of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Eden Congregation, Adaklu Kodzobi, in partnership with Compassion International, Ghana, to support children from poverty.

Mr. Benjamin Fumador, Director of the Centre briefing the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District, said it was their widow's mite to the call on Ghanaians to constantly wash their hands to avoid contracting the conoravirus disease.

He said caregivers of the over 200 needy beneficiaries of the Centre needed to be assisted to have easy access to hand washing facilities to stay healthy.

Mr. Fumador reminded the people on the need to keep their environments clean, cultivate the habit of hand washing and try to stay away from large gatherings.

He said his outfit would continue to collaborate with other stakeholders in the community to educate the people on precautionary measures they should take to avoid contracting the virus.

The Director appealed to the residents to report any strange person they noticed in the community to the chief.

In another development, most people at Adaklu Kodzobi and its environs were oblivious of the President's call to observe yesterday as a national day of fasting and prayer for the coronavirus disease.

The doors of all the churches visited by the GNA were closed.

They included E.P. Church, Baptist Church, Church of Pentecost, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Assemblies of God Church.

Catechist Matthew Wormenor of the Global Evangelical Church, told the GNA that only three members of the church took part in the programme.

Most people who spoke to the GNA called on the government to lift the ban on church activities.

