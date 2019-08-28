news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – Yango, in response to customer feedback collated over the past few months in Ghana, has introduced the Fixed Price feature.



The Fixed Price feature on the Yango app solves the issue of unexpected hikes in prices at the end of a trip due to traffic jams or the use of a different route than planned.

When one enters a route into the Yango app, the app calculates the exact price of the trip which stays the same when the trip ends.

The Fixed Price feature applies to all tariffs on the Yango app - Economy and Comfort.

Mr Musheg Sahakian, the Global Expansion Director of Yango, said “Customer satisfaction is central to our business. Since our launch in Ghana, feedback we have received clearly indicates that a Fixed Price feature is what our customers want – no hustling after a trip.”

Yango uses a smart algorithm to predict the exact price of the ride depending on the time of the day, current traffic situation and the company’s on-the-ground knowledge about how traffic changes in Accra.

The algorithm predicts prices carefully in order to ensure that both riders and drivers are not shortchanged or suffer from unfair pricing.

On how the app can be used and leveraged to its maximum benefit, Mr. Kadotien Soro, General Manager of Yango in West Africa, said “to get a fixed price, a user should enter an accurate destination point when ordering a car via the Yango app.

Also, if a user wishes to visit several points on his/her way, he should enter all these intermediary points before ordering the ride; otherwise the fixed price feature will not work.”

Since Yango’s launch in June, the service has launched two tariffs; Economy and Comfort with rides starting from as low as GH¢2.00 for economy rides as well as comfortable luxury vehicles on the Comfort tariff with spacious air-conditioned cars and rides starting from GH¢8.00.

Yango is a ride-hailing app, which connects its users who wish to take a ride with eligible partner companies whose drivers are willing to serve the users’ orders.

GNA