news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, Sept. 6, GNA - The Young Africans for Opportunities (YAFO), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has held a day's forum dubbed, “Leadership Colloquium” to help the youth contribute towards achieving a better Africa.

The event attended by 25 participants mainly students, professionals, activists, young leaders of organizations and start-ups, was to enable them explore the concepts of global innovation and employment as well as youth based policies that has an effect on individuals in their quest to develop themselves.

The participants identified educational system, history and colonial past, weak institutions and the current political climate as well as the lack of capital as some of the key challenges hampering innovation and creativity in Africa.

Professor Brian Baugus, an economist from the United States, urged the participants to think of how to create wealth of out the problems they face in their society adding that “prosperity is the ability to use your talents to the best of serving others”.

He urged them not to be afraid of change but rather position themselves well to take advantage of opportunities available.

Mr Nathaniel Dwamena, Programmes Manager of YAFO, said the current political system should be able to empower young Africans to put their talents to optimal use despite the numerous institutional barriers.

He said the time has come for the youth to initiate programme and projects that would enhance their living conditions and not solely depend on the government for everything.

The Young Leadership forum was jointly sponsored by Atlas Network - USA, Network for Free Society - UK, Kingscel Technologies – Ghana and the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) Ghana.

GNA