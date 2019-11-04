news, story, article

Yendi (NR) Nov. 4, GNA - As part of activities to celebrate the 2019 Damba Festival in Yendi and Dagbon as a whole, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II has initiated and participated in a clean-up exercise at the Gbewaa Palace in Northern Region.

Also present was Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Sanitation Chief Abdul-Latif, 200 students, 100 each from Yendi Senior High School, Dagbong State Senior High Technical School Abdul-Hafiz Salifu Sanitation Chief Secretary, ZOOMLION officials, Environment and Sanitation Unit Staff.

Others were Chiefs and Elders of Yendi, NESSTRA construction of Yendi Youth Resource Centre among others.

They cleaned around the Palace, durbar grounds and the main street to the palace.

In an address Ya-Na Mahama II said the exercise would be a continuous exercise on every Saturday so that the Dagbon Kingdom would be kept clean and called on every household to weed and clean around their houses.

In his remarks Alhaji Hammed Abubakari the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive reminded them their responsibility to make the country the cleanest in the continent.

He said Ya-Na’s initiative was in line with the President’s initiative and urged all the people to get involved in the exercise to keep Dagbon and Ghana clean.

The theme for the Damba Festival is “A New Dagbon Peace Unity and Development”.

Some of the programmes lined up for the Festival include; a GALA Football Match on Sunday November 3, 2019 involving football clubs from Yendi Municipal, Gushegu Municipal, Zabzugu, Tatale/Sanguli, Saboba, Chereponi and Mion Districts.

The GALA matches are been sponsored by MTN.

GNA